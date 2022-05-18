He is 62 years old and can barely speak after throat cancer. A documentary reviews the rise and fall of an eternally dissatisfied star with homemade images recorded by the protagonist of her throughout her life
The day after finishing ‘Batman Forever’, Val Kilmer started shooting ‘Heat’ with Michael Mann, Robert de Niro and Al Pacino. The data is provided by the actor in ‘Val’, a documentary that opens simultaneously on May 20 in some theaters and on Filmin. He proves that, in the mid 90’s, Kilmer was god. There is nothing to link ‘The Doors’ with ‘Am
#Val #Kilmer #cursed #actor #lost
Leave a Reply