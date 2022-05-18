Until tomorrow, the Navy Protection Force is carrying out a security exercise to improve the training of its units and check the protection plans for ships and naval facilities. Soldiers from Cartagena, San Fernando, Rota, Porto Pi, Santa Cruz de Tenerife and Las Palmas participate. Two thousand five hundred troops framed in thirty units of the Navy take part in it.

During the development of the exercise this Wednesday, the Protection Force, from its General Headquarters in Ferrol, ordered different incidents that affected physical security. In front of them, the units responded according to their training. Thus, it was possible to verify the reaction of both the human resources and the technicians, as well as the procedures in force.

Among the exercises, the one carried out in Cartagena this Wednesday against Arsenal stood out. The practice consisted of stopping a demonstration held at the main gate of the military installations, whose participants tried to enter. The members of the Protection Force acted according to protocol, closing the doors and acting against the demonstrators. This situation caught the attention of the neighbors who were passing through the area around nine in the morning. There was some commotion because little was known about the training exercise. It even caused queues of vehicles that tried to enter that time.

In addition, until tomorrow the contingency plans of the units of the Protection Force in their respective areas of responsibility will also be verified, for the support of the units of the Navy when the security situation implies more demanding security needs.