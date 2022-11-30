There The Last of Us TV series will arrive in 2023, but already now we have the opportunity to see the characters that we can meet in the episodes. All this is possible thanks to new postersshared online.

User Shinobi602 has collected the four images and shows them through his Twitter profile, as you can see below. THE characters shown are Bill, Henry, Sam and Tommy.

Bill will be played by Nick Offerman. The character appears in the game, in an initial phase of the adventure, and helps Ellie and Joel to find a means to move. Bill is a survivor and has almost total control over the city in which he lives, now uninhabited.

Henry and Sam, played by Lamar Johnson and Keivonn Woodard, are instead two brothers who run into Joel and Ellie and decide to join them temporarily. Henry, the eldest, only wants to save his brother, while trying to guide him towards the rest of his group, from which they have remained separated.

In the end, Tommy – played by Gabriel Luna – is Joel’s brother. The character appears in the game from the very first scenes, when we experience the “past”. Tommy, during the game, has long since separated from his brother and lives far away, but Joel will be able to meet him again.

Finally, here is the official poster of The Last of Us.