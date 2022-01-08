Young man from Puglia sued for offering money to a nurse in exchange for a fake dose of vaccine

“A young man was reported to the Carabinieri of Fasano who, having presented himself at the Conforama vaccination center, intended offer money to a nurse to pretend vaccine administration. The no-vax sentiment has reached such a level of insanity that people are even trying to pay to secure the disease ”.

This was announced by the President of the Regional Budget and Planning Commission Fabiano Amati.

“This news is to be considered exemplary both for the rigor of the health personnel and for making anyone desist from producing similar initiatives. Vaccination is a collective health treatment, that is a duty of all citizens, so no one can think of being able to harm others on the basis of an unfounded decision and quietly attend all places by coming into contact with those who have done their duty.

The facts. A few days ago a young man from Puglia he introduced himself to the vaccination center of Fasano-Conforama to obtain an exemption certificate, by presenting documentation issued by another Italian region. The operators of the vaccination center pointed out both theincompetence to issue certifications of exemption is your own doubts about the validity of the documentation presented.

The same young man came back the next day in the same center and after having completed the entire administrative process to access the vaccination, he proposed to the nurse the payment of a sum of money in exchange for the certificate of completion vaccination without administration.

Net refusal of the health worker this resulted in the young man being expelled from the vaccination center.

I thank the nurse who suffered the bribery attempt for having opposite firmness and high professional and civic quality, and I thank the managers of the vaccination center, in this case Dr. Antonella De Simone, who without hesitation and paternalism decided to report the incident to the judicial authorities “.