The NBA continues its course. The coronavirus has not stopped it during the Christmas holidays nor will it do so now, that many players have left the protocol and that seems to weigh more than those who enter. In a new day, we have seen how the Bulls continue to command the Eastern Conference with an iron fist, but also more things. The Lakers seem to resurface and, little by little, they show a good job in their games with LeBron as supreme leader. Milwaukee is too much for the Nets who played in Brooklyn and, of course, without Kyrie, and Joel Embiid is in exceptional form. All this and much more in the summary of the day:

PHILADELPHIA SIXERS 119 – 100 SAN ANTONIO SPURS

Six wins in a row have a Sixers that are already scary in the Eastern Conference and that, one more night, they were guided by an excellent Joel Embiid (31 points, 12 rebounds and 7 assists). In the Spurs, who could not recover from a very uneven first quarter (39-19), Dejounte Murray stood out (27 points, 5 rebounds and 9 assists).

BROOKLYN NETS 109 – 121 MILWAUKEE BUCKS

Kevin Durant can’t handle a great Giannis Antetokounmpo. Check the chronicle here.

TORONTO RAPTORS 122 – 108 UTAH JAZZ

Fred VanVleet had the first triple-double of his career (37 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists) and the Raptors chained their fifth victory in a row against the fearsome Jazz, who added an unexpected defeat. The visitors, who went on to win by 17 points in the second quarter, were traced back at the end despite 29 points from Eric Paschall.

CHICAGO BULLS 130 – 122 WASHINGTON WIZARDS

Fully consolidated as the fittest team in the entire NBA, the Bulls added their ninth victory in a row with a clear and very coral victory over the Washington Wizards. Zach LaVine (27 points) and Nikola Vucevic (16 points, 14 rebounds and 7 assists) they led the group of six Bulls players above 15 points while Bradley Beal was the most outstanding of those of Washington (26 points, 3 rebounds and 6 assists). Brazilian Raul Neto had 3 rebounds and 4 assists in 12 minutes with the Wizards.

HOUSTON ROCKETS 106 – 130 DALLAS MAVERICKS

The Dallas Mavericks could not count on Luka Doncic due to ankle problems but they pushed the match between Texas teams forward by knocking down an unresponsive Houston Rockets. The Mavericks thus added their fifth straight victory thanks to Tim Hardaway Jr. (19 points, 4 rebounds and 7 assists) leading a sextet of players who scored at least 10 points, while in the Rockets the top scorer was Christian Wood (20 points and 3 rebounds).

OKLAHOMA CITY THUNDER 105 – 135 MINNESOTA TIMBERWOLVES

The Timberwolves beat the Oklahoma City Thunder for the second time in three days on the back of their stellar trio: D’Angelo Russell (27 points and 12 assists), Anthony Edwards (24 points, 6 rebounds and 7 assists) and the American of Dominican origin Karl-Anthony Towns (19 points, 8 rebounds and 5 assists). Luguentz Dort (18 points) was the leading scorer for a poor Thunder who trailed 41 points in the last quarter.

DENVER NUGGETS 121 – 111 SACRAMENTO KINGS

Nikola Jokic (33 points, 10 rebounds and 7 assists) led the Denver Nuggets to a trouble-free victory over the Sacramento Kings. Argentine Facundo Campazzo added 6 points, 3 rebounds, 7 assists, 1 steal and 1 block in 25 minutes for the Nuggets while De’Aaron Fox led the Kings with 30 points, 7 rebounds and 5 assists.

LOS ANGELES LAKERS 13 – 118 ATLANTA HAWKS

The Lakers add their fourth consecutive victory. Check the chronicle here.

PORTLAND TRAIL BLAZERS 101 – 114 CLEVELAND CAVALIERS

Darius Garland (26 points and 6 assists) took the reins of the Cavaliers in their victory at home on the court of some Blazers who continue with their particular fall to hell and they do not raise their heads in an NBA that does not wait for anyone, neither for them. Norman Powell (19 points and 5 rebounds) was the leader of the Blazers in which Damian Lillard is still out due to injury.