“The general practitioner has the possibility of informing the patient and indicating the most useful vaccines for his pathology and his age. We are waiting for formulations to arrive in which we have one, two or three vaccines available in a single solution”. This is what was stated by Doriana Bertazzo, administrative secretary of the Italian Federation of General Practitioners, Fimmg Lombardia, speaking at the expert advisory panel ‘respiratory syncytial virus (RSV): from prevention, to new sustainable models, to vaccines’ which took place in Milan. The event, organized by Summeet Srl with the unconditional contribution of Moderna, had the objective of creating a moment of sharing between experts to create a document in which guidelines are identified that promote the use of mRNA technology already used in anti-Covid and recently approved in Europe for RSV.