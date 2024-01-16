The Manchester United sports area is already planning the future of the team for next summer, from the continuity or departure of Ten Hag, to the formation of the squad. One of the priority signings for the Red Devils is the signing of a stellar center back, one of the best on the planet, as the club wants to renew itself in the lower zone and they have their sights set on the FC Barcelona player, Ronald Araujo, although now itself a distant movement.
From the diary Sports world that Manchester United contacted the Uruguayan's entourage to offer him a place within the squad this winter,
The English club offers him double the salary of what he currently receives within Barcelona, however, Araujo's position is the same as what he communicated to Bayern Munich days ago: he will not move from Barcelona in this winter market and Their future will be considered once the campaign ends and the summer opens the mid-year market.
These are not positive times within Manchester United, despite the changes that have been made at the board level, the team is still unable to win in any of the competitions. Thus, the near future is not the most promising for the club, since the current season already has the Red Devils without the option of winning the Premier League, out of the Champions League and without the Europa League, eliminated from the Carabao Cup and Right now the FA Cup is its only “active” competition.
