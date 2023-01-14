Of Laura Cuppini

recommended for the most fragile children but at the request of the parents it can be given to everyone. Only 35% completed the vaccination cycle

Pfizer’s Cominarty vaccine updated against Omicron variants 4 and 5 can also be used as a booster for children between the ages of 5 and 11. The Ministry of Health has published the circular which implements the opinion of the Medicines Agency (Aifa) giving the go-ahead. The vaccine is recommended for the most fragile children but at the request of the parents it can be offered to everyone. The Aifa Technical-Scientific Commission, in its meeting on 5 December, accepting the opinion expressed by the European Medicines Agency (EMA), had already authorized the Original/Omicron BA.4-5 formulation (5/5 micrograms).

35% of children vaccinated The recommendation of the booster dose is extended for children aged 5-11, who present conditions of fragility such as to expose them to the development of more severe forms of Sars-CoV-2 infection – reads the circular -. Furthermore, taking into account the indication of use authorized by Ema and Aifa, this formulation may also be made available for the recall of children who do not present these conditions, at the request of the parent or whoever has parental authority. Today in Italy only 35% of children between 5 and 11 have received the complete vaccination cycle against Covid. See also 1 out of 3 Italians not satisfied with their lungs

Authorization from 6 months In October, the EMA’s Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use recommended extending the use of Comirnaty and Spikevax (Moderna) to children between 6 months and 4 years and between 6 months and 5 years, respectively. The two vaccines had already been authorized for use in adults and children aged 5 years (Comirnaty) and 6 years (Spikevax). In children between 6 months and 4 years, Comirnaty can be given in three doses of 3 micrograms each; the first two doses are given three weeks apart, the third at least 8 weeks after the second dose. In children between 6 months and 5 years, Spikevax can be given in two doses (25 micrograms each), given four weeks apart.