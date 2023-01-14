Mexico.- The pre-campaigns for the governorships of the State of Mexico and Coahuila start this weekend, after defining the coalitions that will contend in the elections of this 2023.

From this date and until February 12, the parties in both entities must determine the candidate that will represent them, be it by institute or coalition.

However, the parties have already defined their champions for the June 4 election, which will begin their campaign this weekend.

In the State of Mexico, Morena obtained the support of the PVEM and PT, and the support of Nueva Alianza is yet to be seen, to promote the candidacy of the former Secretary of Education, delphine gomez.

That coalition is convinced that the former mayor of Texcoco now, with Morena in the federal government, will win the governorship, since in 2017 the PRI member Alfredo del Mar won him with only 69,000 votes, 2.78 percent.

In counterpart, the PAN, PRI and PRD They will also unite to launch the PRI member and former Mayor of Cuautitlán Izcalli, Alejandra del Moral, promoted by Governor Alfredo del Mazo.

For this, his closest opponent, the PAN member and local deputy, Enrique Vargas, decided to get out of the race, and will compete for a senatorial position in 2024.

The electoral calendar of both entities is the same: those who aspire to an independent candidacy will have until February 12 to achieve it.

The registration of candidates will be from March 18 to 27, and the official start of the campaigns will be on April 3, until May 31. The election will be on June 4.

Pre-campaigns in Coahuila

In Coahuila, the PRI starts the pre-campaign with a single standard-bearer: Manolo Jiménez, former local deputy and secretary of Social Development of the state government, bishop of Governor Miguel Riquelme.

The BREAD and PRD They resolved to support said candidacy, as part of the Alianza Va por México at the national level.

While the morenistas start the pre-campaign divided by the appointment of senator Armando Guadiana as the only candidate.

The Undersecretary of Security, Ricardo Mejía, wanted the PVEM and PT to accept it, however, the PVEMistas, after conversations with national leaders, decided not to do so. The PTs were the ones who did support them.

After resigning from his position on January 13 and being confirmed as a PT candidate, the former official assured that he represents the true opposition in the race.

Previously, the national leader, Mario Delgado, said that those who attempt to go against the process would be considered “traitors.”