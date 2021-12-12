Chairman of the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation Alexander Bastrykin instructed to report on the progress of the investigation of the criminal case, which was initiated against schoolgirls 14 and 16 years old, who beat their 60-year-old neighbor to death in the Khabarovsk Territory. This was announced on Sunday, December 12, press service TFR.

According to the investigation, residents of the Oktyabrsky village of the Vaninsky district of the Khabarovsk Territory inflicted bodily harm on a 1961 man in his apartment on the evening of December 9. As a result, the pensioner was hospitalized, but died from his injuries.

According to the source REN TVAt the time of their arrest, the malefactors threatened to turn on the gas in the apartment and kill the police officers, as well as other neighbors. In addition, they stole all of the pensioner’s savings – about 10 thousand rubles.

A criminal case was initiated under Part 4 of Art. 111 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (“Infliction of grievous bodily harm resulting in death”). At the request of the investigator, the court chose a preventive measure for minors in the form of detention.

At the same time, Bastrykin instructed the head of the Investigation Department of the Investigative Committee of Russia for the Khabarovsk Territory and the Jewish Autonomous Region, Yevgeny Dolgalev, to report on the progress of the investigation of the criminal case.

Earlier, on November 4, in the Tomsk region, teenagers tied a 75-year-old pensioner to a chair and beat him, as a result of which he died. During the arrest, the teenagers confessed, explaining that they had entered the pensioner’s apartment with the aim of robbery.