The Ministry of Agriculture, Livestock and Supply (Mapa) reported that the first stage of the 2022 national foot-and-mouth disease vaccination campaign begins today (1st). With the measure, cattle and buffaloes should be vaccinated in most states. Details about immunization are in the national vaccination schedule.

According to the ministry, 107 million animals must be immunized in this first phase of the campaign. Vaccines must be purchased by rural producers at authorized resellers and kept between 2°C and 8°C until the time of application.

After carrying out the vaccination, the producer must declare the immunization electronically or in person at Organs state health defense agencies, which can also be contacted in case of doubts.

* With map information

The post Foot and Mouth Disease Vaccination Starts This Sunday appeared first on ISTOÉ DINHEIRO.

#Vaccination #footandmouth #disease #starts #Sunday #ISTOÉ #DINHEIRO