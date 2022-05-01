The Swedish Armed Forces have reported that a Russian spy plane has carried out this Friday night an incursion into its skies in the province of Blekinge. The act would constitute a violation of Swedish airspace, as reported in a statement from the Swedish Ministry of Defense. The aircraft was a propeller type AN-30, a model used for reconnaissance.

“The plane was located east of Bornholm (a Danish island in the Baltic Sea) and then flew towards Swedish territory. For a short period, the aircraft violated Swedish airspace and then left the area.. Swedish Incident Preparedness followed the entire process and photographed the incident.

The Swedish Defense Minister Peter Hultqvist, has condemned the incident in a text message sent to public television SVT. In it, he highlights that “It is totally unacceptable that Swedish airspace is violated”.

Hultqvist has pointed out that “This action is unprofessional and, given the overall security situation, highly inappropriate. Swedish sovereignty must always be respected.”. In any case, the minister has detailed that “of course, we will act diplomatically against this.”

A close precedent

Last March, the Armed Forces also denounced a brief incursion into their airspace by four Russian fighter planes. on the waters of the Baltic Sea, east of the island of Gotland, about 300 kilometers from the Russian enclave of Kaliningrad.

Several Swedish Air Force fighter aircraft documented this incident involving four Russian fighter planes: two Su-27 fighters and another two Su-24. “This is an unprofessional and irresponsible action by Russia”said then the head of the Air Force, Carl Johan Edstrom.

Sweden and its possible accession to NATO

This incident has occurred in a context in which Both Sweden and Finland are considering becoming part of of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO).

In fact, according to a survey by the Novus Institute, the Russian invasion of Ukraine has caused a shift in Sweden’s position regarding a possible NATO membership and 54% of Swedes would currently agree with the incorporation.

The Swedish Social Democratic government has given itself a deadline until May 24 to make a decision on his candidacy for NATOalthough the secretary general of the Atlantic Alliance, Jens Stoltenberg, has already announced that would welcome Sweden and Finland “with open arms” if they finally choose to apply to join the organization.