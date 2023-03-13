Public transport | Eight trolleybus stops will go out of use in Helsinki

Trams will speed up in Helsinki when the use of eight stops ends.

in Helsinki eight tram stops will be decommissioned. On the other hand, six stops will be improved, says the city of Helsinki in its announcement.

The stops will be removed next year. Thanks to the removal, travel times will be slightly shorter and tram transport maintenance and operating costs will be reduced.

To be disassembled the stops are now underutilized, and another stop is located near them. The space will be replaced, for example, by a sidewalk or a parking area for cars.

Of the stops to be dismantled, Hietalahdenkatu, Köydenpunojankatu and the Eira hospital stop are not used by bus services.

The other stops to be removed are Kirurgini, Mastokatu, Kellosilla, Pyöräilystadion and the stop in the direction of the center of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Although several stops will be closed, other stops will be improved this year and next year.

In Meilahti and Ruskeasuo, the platforms at the Jalavatie, Kuusitie and Tilka stops will be extended and widened in the northern part of Mannerheimintie.

“In Alppiharju, the Sturenkatu joint-use stop located on Aleksis Kive street will be extended so that it can accommodate a tram and a main line bus at the same time. In addition, the narrow platforms of the Alppila stop located on Porvoonkatu will be widened and raised,” the release states.

In Kaartinkaupunki, the Kolmuklama stop is being improved.

Thanks to the improvements, people with reduced mobility can use the stops more easily.

The changes made in Meilahti and Ruskeasuo also make it possible for trams to pass to the new tram depot that is being built in Ruskeasuo.