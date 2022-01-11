Uzaki-chan wa Asobitai! had a good reception with its anime adaptation, and proof of this is that it was easy to find memes about it, sadly, we had a long absence of new chapters.

The second season will premiere sometime in 2022, but so far they have not given new details or a premiere window to have it back.

Seizing the excitement for a new batch of episodes, the cosplayer carmenpilarbest decided to become Uzaki-chan to remind us why we miss her so much.

Image: Carmenpilarbest.

Although the hallmark of his clothing is his famous shirt with the legend Sugoi dekai, carmenpilarbest he knew how to adapt other garments to look identical to the animated version.

The black leggings, the medium brown boots and the denim mini skirt are complemented by a gray wig that reminds us of what she looks like. Uzaki-chan.

Imitating her classic mischievous fang wasn’t that straightforward, but the cosplayer knew how to give her outfit the playful look in the photoshoot.

Uzaki-chan wa Asobitai! It does not yet have a definite premiere date nor has it brought new updates on its new season, but the studio ENGI keep your word, we should have news in the coming months.

Currently, its transmission is licensed by Funimation in the United States, so we can probably watch it through this streaming service.

If you liked this Uzaki-chan wa Asobitai cosplay! You can follow the cosplayer Carmenpilarbest through her Instagram account, where he constantly uploads photos and outfits inspired by anime characters.

What did you think of this interpretation? Is it worthy of being considered the best of the character? Tell us in the comments and follow us on our social networks for more news on anime, video games and geek culture.