Uusikaupunki | A small fire broke out at Valmet Automotive's car factory

A small fire broke out at the Valmet Automotive factory, which the employees were able to put out with their quick actions.

A small fire broke out early Tuesday morning at Automotive's car factory in Uusikaupunki.

The fire broke out on the production side, says the fire marshal on duty Riku Koskinen From the rescue service of Varsinais-Suomen. He does not reveal in more detail what had caught fire at the factory.

The fire department was alerted to the building fire at half past seven in the morning, but when they arrived at the scene, the factory workers had already extinguished the fire with their initial extinguishing.

Koskinen also praises the workers' very quick initial extinguishing.

To the rescue service the task remained to ensure the situation and ventilate the premises. 3-4 units were left to handle this task, and they too were able to leave the place at about a quarter past seven.

The rescue service does not comment on what kind of damage the fire may have caused to the factory.