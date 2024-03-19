Acerbi case, sports judge asks FIGC prosecutor for further information

“The Sports Judge, having read the race director's report, deems it necessary for it to be investigated further by the Federal Prosecutor's Office to report to this Judge, having also heard from those directly involved if necessary, what happened between the player of the Napoli Club Juan Guilherme Nunes Jesus and the player of the Internazionale Club Francesco Acerbi regarding any expressions of racial discrimination uttered by the latter towards the player of the Soc. Napoli”. This is what we read in a note from sports justice.

Acerbi-Juan Jesus case, hearings at the FIGC prosecutor's office on Wednesday

As reported by La Gazzetta dello Sport, the prosecutor has scheduled the hearings of Acerbi and Juan Jesus for Wednesday 20 March, he will acquire all the images possible and it is not excluded that he may also ask someone else to testify.

Inter-Acerbi comparison

According to what was reported by Matteo Barzaghi, live on Sky Sport 24 from the Inter headquarters, the meeting between Francesco Acerbi and the club management may have already taken place, to clarify what happened between him and Juan Jesus. Yesterday, in a statement, the Nerazzurri club expressed its desire to “shed light as soon as possible on the exact dynamics of what happened”