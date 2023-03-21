Randle’s cinematic performance is not enough for the Knicks (42-31) who stick defensively and are overtaken in front of their fans by the reworked Timberwolves (36-37), without the Edwards-Towns couple. The New York All Star scored 57 points and became the first Knicks player to break the 50-point mark at the Garden since the legendary night in January 2014 when Carmelo Anthony set a new arena record with 62 points on the scoresheet. The hosts start badly and concede 79 points in the first half, Randle with a crazy third quarter (26 points) puts New York ahead but in the final, however, fails to slow down a sumptuous Prince: 35 points with an incredible 8/8 from long distance.