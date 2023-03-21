Judgments | The woman kept a puppy factory in dark basement booths in Helsinki

A woman in her fifties kept cats in dark and damp booths and made litters too crowded.

Helsinki the district court sentenced a woman born in 1966 to a fine for an animal protection crime. The woman was fined 40 days.

The woman kept a cat litter factory in her large detached house in Helsinki. Puppy factory refers to the kind of animal breeding where puppies are made without regard for the welfare of the animals.

An animal welfare report was made about the woman in July 2019, when the person heard by the witness had been able to visit the basement of the house.

Four cats were kept on the ground floor of the house. Two of the cats moved in the corridor and two cats were kept in storage cubicles.

The storage booths were untidy and windowless spaces.

A woman the house underwent an animal welfare inspection in October 2019. According to the veterinarian who performed the inspection, the worst problems were dirt and poor air quality.

In addition, one of the cats had three litters within ten months. The cat’s births were accompanied by serious complications.

According to the instructions of the Finnish Cat Association, a cat can have three litters per year, if there are no complications related to the cat’s births and the cat is otherwise healthy.

One of the cats had been kept on the premises for months. According to the woman, the reason was the cat’s trauma.

The cat was brought from Russia at the beginning of 2019. The cat had been so aggressive that the vet was unable to check the cat at the border.

Woman denied having committed an animal protection crime. He justified the cats’ conditions with breeding activities. According to the court, breeding is not an acceptable reason for neglecting the regulations on the care of animals.

A person who had bought a cat from the woman was also heard as a witness. The cat had been sick and had no papers. The buyer would have liked to return the cat to the woman.

According to the district court, the premises were not suitable for keeping cats. The animal protection authorities had taken over some of the cats immediately, and new homes had been found for them in the foundling zoo.

The district court also ordered the woman to be banned from keeping animals for three years.

The woman appealed the verdict to the Court of Appeal. The Helsinki Court of Appeal did not change the district court’s verdict.