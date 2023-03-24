He utah state became this Thursday the first in the country to prohibit minors from creating accounts on social networks without the prior consent of their parents or guardians.

Two laws signed this Thursday by the republican governor of the territory, Spencer Coxalso introduce restrictions on the use of these platforms by minors, as a digital “curfew” that prevents users from accessing their accounts between 10:30 p.m. and 6:30 a.m. Unless allowed by an adult, pick up The Hill medium.

The second law prohibits these companies from using “designs or features” that may cause addiction among minors

The regulations will not take effect until March 2024, but the governor assured that he will use this time to work with social media companies to fine-tune the details of their implementationadd the medium.

“Utah is leading the way in holding social media companies to account — and we’re not letting up anytime soon.“Cox said on Twitter when announcing the signing of the measures.

The promoters of the legislation explained in an interview on NBC that their motivation for adopting these measures lies in the problems that, in their opinion, social networks cause in the mental health of children.

According to a survey carried out by Common Sense Media in the US, in 2016 half of 12-year-olds had an account on at least one social network, a figure that was reduced to one in four in the case of minors between 8 and 12 years of age.

