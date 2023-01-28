Several groups of researchers have already tried to understand and eventually find a relationship between sexual satisfaction and being under the influence of cannabis consumption. Since 1984, the scientific community has published studies in which they conclude that participants say they have better sex after consuming marijuana.

Now, a new study published in the scientific journal Journal of Cannabis Research, collected data from 811 participants, between 18 and 85 years old, who used the substance at least once. There was no pattern among the participants, explain those responsible, with a diversity of ages and profiles.

More than 70% of people surveyed claim to feel greater sexual desire and greater intensity in orgasms after cannabis consumption, with no differences in the content of responses between men or women. For people who identified as female, marijuana use helped more than 40% to have multiple orgasms, reports Motherboard. The increase in sensitivity is registered only in some of the senses, namely in taste and touch, but not in hearing or smell.

“Overall, cannabis use tends to have a positive influence on individuals’ perceived sexual functioning and satisfaction, regardless of gender or age,” the study authors conclude.

Of those surveyed, 64% identify as female and 73% report being in monogamous relationships. More than half said they use cannabis daily, with most smoking it, while the rest use oils, edibles or other forms.

The study authors acknowledge some limitations in this work, with the majority of respondents being white, college-educated women, and experienced substance users. The researchers highlight yet another limitation, such as the fact that some of the people surveyed already believe that cannabis use increases sexual pleasure. In fact, 59% of the participants stated that they intentionally consume before sex in order to make it more pleasurable.

Still, the researchers conclude that “the substance’s relaxing effect may contribute to greater desire or reduced inhibitions that may contribute to more satisfying sexual function.”