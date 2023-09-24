Usher, famous American singer, has been confirmed as the star of the Super Bowl LVIII halftime show, in 2024. The NFL was in charge of breaking the news that the Grammy winner will sing at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada , in the United States, on February 11. As you remember, at the beginning of this year, it was Rihanna who was in charge of dazzling with her applauded show during the sporting event tuned in by millions of people around the world.

“It is the honor of my life to add an exhibition at the Super Bowl to my list of dreams. I am eager to put on a show unlike anything you have seen from me before. Thank you to my fans and everyone who made this opportunity possible“said the artist, who was more than excited about this new experience. For his part, the NFL’s head of music expressed his joy at having the musical star at the event: “Usher is an icon whose music has left an indelible mark on a cultural level. “We couldn’t be happier to have him this year.”