The China Securities Regulatory Commission is investigating the group’s real estate unit, Hengda Real Estate, on suspicion of violating the information disclosure policy.

As of the end of July, Hengda’s total debts amounted to about 277.5 billion yuan ($38 billion), and it faces 1,931 court cases awaiting resolution.

Hui Ka Yan, Chairman of Evergrande Group, said in a filing to the Hong Kong Stock Exchange on Sunday: “We advise holders of the company’s securities and potential investors to exercise caution when dealing in its securities (bonds).”

With the total obligations owed by the group reaching more than $300 billion, some of which are external debts, Evergrande tops the list of companies suffering from a real estate debt crisis, due to which a number of Chinese developers defaulted on payments over the past year, forcing many to enter into debt restructuring talks. .

On March 22, the group announced plans to restructure outstanding external debts worth $22.7 billion.

The group needs the approval of more than 75 percent of holders of each debt class to approve the plan, which offers creditors a basket of options to exchange debt for new bonds and equity-linked instruments.