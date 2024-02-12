Usher has had a great weekend. On Sunday, the 45-year-old American singer was experiencing one of the highlights of his career: performing at halftime of the Super Bowl, in front of 70,000 spectators at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, and in front of more than 100 million who watched him in everyone. Furthermore, on Friday, just 48 hours before, he released his first album in his six-year career. But there was more. As it became known on Monday afternoon, Usher had married that same weekend with his partner for about five years, music executive Jennifer Goicoechea.

Already on Sunday the magazine People exclusively announced that the couple had requested, apparently on Thursday, the marriage license, which is the previous legal step to get married. First you have to request the document, a procedure that can be done online, but then you have to go to the Clark County clerk's office (the jurisdiction to which Las Vegas belongs) to pick it up; From there, there is one year to get married. But the artist has not waited that long. The same Sunday he was performing at the Super Bowl, he and Goicoechea got married. At the end of the game where the Kansas City Chiefs were proclaimed winners against the San Francisco 49ers, Usher could be seen with a gold wedding ring on his left hand. The singer's representatives did not want to confirm the information, but several media outlets, including the same People and Page Sixyes they have.

At the post-Super Bowl party the couple attended, organized by the musician at the city's exclusive Cathédrale restaurant, they were both dressed in white from head to toe. At one point, a music producer friend of his exclaimed, “Congratulations to the newlyweds!” Shortly after, the artist took the microphone and thanked everyone present. “It's been an amazing night, man. I'm very happy. This is just the beginning. It's the victory lap to celebrate 100 sold-out concerts in Las Vegas. And now we're going on tour!”

The couple began dating around 2019. Goicoechea, 40 years old and originally from Miami (Florida), is the daughter of an Italian mother and a Puerto Rican father. She studied music at Full Sail University, in Florida, and has worked for years as a music executive, and since 2016 at Epic Records, where she is the vice president in charge of R&B and urban music. The world of entertainment runs in the family, since her mother, Barbara Goicoechea, has been the operations director of an important event production company in Miami since 1988, ACT Producciones. In fact, thanks to this she got her first small jobs, and in her youth she worked as an assistant to the singer Ciara.

The couple has two children, a girl named Sovereign Bo, born in September 2020, and a boy, Sire Castrello, in November 2021. This is the third marriage for Usher and, as far as is known, the first for Goicoechea. In his youth, Usher dated singer Chilli, part of the girl band TLC, and dated models such as Naomi Campbell. Between 2007 and 2009 he was married to his stylist, Tameka Foster, and they had two sons, Usher V, nicknamed Five; and Naviyd, who are 16 and 15 years old respectively. She had three children from a previous relationship who became part of the family and to whom he was very close. The youngest of the three, Kile, died in 2012, aged just 11, in an accident on a lake, after being run over by a jet ski. Following his divorce, Usher dated his then-agent, Grace Miguel, in 2009, and they married in 2015 in Cuba. They broke up in March 2018 and divorced in December of that year. They did not have children in common.

In an interview with People Last November, the artist spoke about his relationship with his current partner. “I have an incredible partner, my support system,” he said. “We have an incredible dynamic where I can continue to have passion in what I do, and I have an incredible partner to get through the difficult times with, as a young man dealing with children and how you communicate with them,” he explained. “I am very happy and very lucky to have not only a partner, but an incredible friend. She is my best friend, I love her.” This same weekend, in fact, he was talking about a possible marriage: “Obviously, we have a common lifelong commitment together for our children. “It wouldn't be strange to get married.”