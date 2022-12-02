The Callisto Protocol It hasn’t even been on the market for a day, and it seems that this title has become one of the biggest disappointments for some people. With an initial mixed reception, many PC gamers have pointed out that the new work of Striking Distance Studios has several technical problems on this platform.

At this time, most reviews of The Callisto Protocol on Steam they are negative, and we see a reception of 26%. What is happening? Okay, mention is made here of a series of technical problems, but the main culprit is stuttering. This bug can be seen when loading new areas as well as at the time of cutscenes.

In this regard, several people who own an RTX 30-series, and some even 40-series, have pointed out that stuttering and frame drops, even with ray-tracing turned off, are all over the place. At the moment, the developers have not issued a message about it, but it is likely that they are already working to offer a solution to this problem.

On related topics, you can check our review of The Callisto Protocol here.

Editor’s Note:

It seems that one of the biggest sins he commits The Callisto Protocol, is to be just another horror game. Despite the quality of the experience, it is not the revolution that many expected, which can be more disappointing than a mediocre product for some people.

