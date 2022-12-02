Doha, Qatar.- The coach of Argentina, lionel scalonirejected the role of favorite in the duel against Australia in the round of 16 in the World Cup in Qatar 2022 because it is a condition that must be demonstrated on the pitch.

“Australia have good players with experience in high-level competition but above all they are a team. A group of footballers who know what they want and that is a difficulty”, said the Argentine coach the day before the clash against Australia.

“If the rival is inferior, you have to see it. We are eleven against eleven as Australia says. I agree. The approach will be similar with some nuances. They have good players and we will try to counteract that but keeping our idea”, analyzed the coach of Argentina.

Images of the training of the Argentine National Team/@Argentina

“It is positive for each team that they can do damage. In attack we always want to do the same but in defense we change some things. Australia has marked things in attack and that is not going to change. Maybe in defense they do change something ”, ventured the coach.

lionel scaloni praised Australia. “I am not surprised that Australia is in the round of 16. He did a good qualifying and then he qualified in the playoffs. It has a tradition in World Cups and that makes it difficult. You don’t have to trust anything, you have to face it seriously and then see how it goes”.

The preparer of the Albiceleste he was not surprised by the eliminations of Germany and Belgium. “For me it is not a surprise what has happened. When talking about great teams, it is taken for granted that they have to go through but at a given moment the score goes against them and it is difficult to play in that situation”, recalled Scaloni, who highlighted the support they enjoy in Doha.

“The support of the people has always been there and the Argentine fans make themselves felt. The feeling is very nice and hopefully it will be the same as the day in Poland ”, she confided.

scaloni He manages changes although he has not yet been able to see the moment of the players after the game against Poland. “I am not one to always be with the same. I rarely repeat equipment. The feeling is true that it was very good and also with Mexico in the second half. It is very good that those on the bench are prepared and improve when what is on the pitch comes out, ”he said.