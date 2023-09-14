You have a Debit? Then you will be interested to know that you can compete to win 100 thousand pesos per weekalthough, yes, only some bank cards from a certain bank apply for this purpose, and we will tell you which ones they are right away.

Although a few years ago Mexican citizens were not characterized, precisely, by use of credit and debit cardsThe truth is that with the passage of time this situation has been reversing.

Nowadays there are those, especially young people, who do not usually carry cash in their pockets, but rather make all payments with their credit or debit cards.

In this sense, as the Mexican banking market opens, the different banks must strive to be truly competitive for their clients compared to what other competitors offer.

Users of 11 debit cards participate for 100 pesos: Banco Azteca Banamex, BanCoppel?/Photo: Unsplash

So much so that Banco Azteca, the millionaire’s bank Ricardo Salinas Pliegoit’s found giving away 100 thousand pesos in weekly contests to its clients who, in particular, have the following debit cards:

*Saved

*Digital Save

*Save Checks

*We are Banco Azteca Debit

*We are Digital

*Business Debit

*Digital Business Debit

*Aztec Debit

*Traditional Aztec Payroll

*My Debit Banco Azteca

*My Banco Azteca Digital Debit

In this way, if you are a Banco Azteca customer and use some of the financial institution’s previous debit cards, to participate in “La Billetiza de Banco Azteca”, which can make you win 100 pesos, you have 4 ways, and they are the following:

*Contract or increase the balance in your participating debit account with a minimum of 2 thousand pesos, maintain them for at least 7 calendar days and obtain a total of 2 thousand electronic tickets to participate.

*For your part, receive your payroll on one of the participating Banco Azteca debit cards for payroll portability and also obtain 2,000 electronic tickets to participate.

*For every additional 2 thousand pesos that you deposit and keep on your card for 7 calendar days.

*For each receipt of payroll dispersion in the participating debit cards for payroll portability.

Users of 11 debit cards participate for 100 pesos: Banco Azteca Banamex, BanCoppel?/Photo: Freepik

It is worth mentioning that all Banco Azteca clients who have any of the Participating bank cards have until November 5, 2023 to participate in La Billetiza and take 100 pesos.

The best Amazon promotions? Just click on this link.