Video game fans should prepare for an extraordinary day tomorrow, September 14, when two of the major video game companies, Nintendo And PlayStationwill hold high-level events to reveal their latest innovations.

Nintendo Direct: A Wave of Games for Switch Fans

The Nintendo Direct is always a highly anticipated event, and this time it promises not to disappoint. The September 14th at 4pm (local time), Nintendo will hold a live event where it will reveal details and previews on a series of Nintendo Switch games coming this winter season.

They will be about 40 minutes of pure emotion, during which fans can expect to see exclusive trailers, surprising announcements and possibly some previews of highly anticipated games. Nintendo kept the information secret, fueling player excitement.

PlayStation State of Play: Exclusive Announcements and Updates for Everyone

But the surprises don’t stop there. The same day, the September 14th at 11pm (local time), PlayStation will hold its State of Play broadcast. This is the perfect opportunity for PlayStation fans to find out the latest news on games coming to PlayStation.

The broadcast will focus on previously announced game updates, with a focus on indie titles, news on PS VR2 and big titles from third-party partners. PlayStation is known for its collaborations with major developers, which makes this broadcast an event not to be missed for lovers of great titles.