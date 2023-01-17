He couldn’t hide it! When R’Bonney Gabriel, miss USA, took precedence over Amanda Dudamel, miss Venezuela, in Miss Universe 2022, her companions, with the exception of one, did not hesitate to celebrate this fact and congratulate the winner. However, Miss Kosovo, Roksana Ibrahimi, had a different reaction than the others, which has already gone viral on social networks. As is known, the long-awaited event took place on January 14 at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center in New Orleans.

What happened to Miss Kosovo after the result of Miss Universe?

The event occurred when the two finalists were holding hands and very nervous waiting for the presenter to speak, while the other misses, already disqualified, were eager to meet the new queen behind. At the moment the winner is announced, the TV cameras focus on several misses, one of them being Roksana Ibrahimi, who chewing gum outlines a smile that immediately vanishes. Then she tries to clap, but his hands don’t seem to want to.

Likewise, she keeps her face serious and even makes a negative gesture with her head when she looks at another of her companions. The clip has been commented on TikTok, a space in which thousands of people feel identified and consider that the true queen was Miss Venezuela.

Users comment on the reaction of miss Kosovo

“We are all Kosovo, her own attitude and that of her companions says it all” “We are all Kosovo”, “I mean, the USA I must admit that it was not there, it had many failures, that is, the judges seemed totally bought”, “Super uncomfortable, the truth is, nobody wanted it to win, not even the one that gave the crown ha , ha ha, he patted her”, “Poor Miss Kosovo, she couldn’t hide her feelings”, read some of the comments.

They also considered that the miss that best answered in the round of questions was Amanda Dudamel. “I am not from Venezuela, but she made me angry because she deserved that crown; I almost damaged the TV. An hour has passed and I still can’t get over it”, “It burns me, it burns me”, “The truth is that the best ones who answered the question were Venezuela and the Dominican Republic. And the winner for me should have been Venezuela”, “So beautiful Kosovo. She won the hearts of Venezuelans, ”they wrote.

Messages from netizens against the result of Miss Universe. Photo: TikTok

R’Bonney Gabriel, Miss USA, winner of Miss Universe 2022

After her triumph, R’Bonney Gabriel becomes the ninth American to be Miss Universe, although it was a surprise, since she was not among the favorites among missologists and beauty experts, while Miss Venezuela and Puerto Rico did. were.

Miss Universe 2023 is 28 years old, graduated in Design from the University of Texas and is also focused on social assistance. “I teach sewing to women who have survived human trafficking and domestic violence . And I say this because it is very important to invest in others, to invest in our community and to use your unique talent to make a difference”, he revealed at the pageant.

R’Bonney Gabriel joins the nine candidates from the United States who lifted the Miss Universe crown. Photo: Composition/Lapresse/Broadcast

Alessia Rovegno was eliminated from Miss Universe 2022

Despite months of effort and learning, Alessia Rovegno failed to convince the jurors of Miss Universe 2022, so she had to be eliminated from the beauty pageant after reaching the top 16.

What is the height of R’Bonney Gabriel, current Miss Universe?

R’Bonney Gabriel, representative of the United States, was crowned as Miss Universe 2022 last Saturday, January 14, thus defeating Miss Venezuela, who was positioned as the favorite of the night. According to the information collected, The model is 1.70 m tall.