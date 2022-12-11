They had no mercy. Anthony Aranda He reappeared in the final of “El gran show” 2022 as reinforcement of Melissa Paredes and received little positive reactions on social networks. Criticism of the dancer increased after his partner was eliminated at the start of the last program, occupying fifth place.

The former host of “América Hoy” was behind Milena Zárate, Facundo González, Santiago Suárez and Gino Pesaressi at the gala. In this sense, netizens blamed the young woman’s boyfriend for giving her “bad luck”.

What did Melissa Paredes and Anthony Aranda do?

She invited her partner to the dance floor and they danced to the rhythm of “Carnaval arequipeño.” The choreographer received praise from Gisela Valcárcel.

“He’s a great dancer, perhaps one of the best in this country,” said the popular ‘Señito’. The couple sealed her reappearance with a kiss in front of the cameras.

Melissa Paredes is eliminated from “The Big Show”. Photo: Capture of America TV

Users celebrate deletion

Before the final, many assured that the model was going to raise the long-awaited cup; however, the surprise was great when receiving the low score from the jury.

“And one day the ‘Activator’ returned to the track of #ElGranShow. To be honest, the dance did not end well, out of time and at times they got lost . I would put a 7 or 8″ on them, put a user.

Memes and criticism after the elimination of Melissa Paredes with Anthony Aranda from “El gran show”. Photo: Twitter capture

“Infidelity sold as a love story” and “Melissa Paredes eliminated from #ElGranShow. Celebrate a country”, were the other comments.

Who won the final of “The Big Show” 2022?

The gala was held on December 10 on the screens of América Televisión. Gino Pesaressi was established as the winner and received 20,000 soles as a prize.

Gisela Valcárcel took the opportunity to talk about her future as a reality show host. “Don’t ask me what plans I have for next year because I don’t have them yet. I don’t know if I will do this show again, I just know that I have lived it and that today I am happy, ”she said.