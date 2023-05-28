The Italian used car market returns to a positive trend. In March, deliveries of second-hand cars returned to growth after the standstill recorded in February: a total of 472,528 transfers of ownership were counted in the third month of the year, 7.3% more than those observed in the same period last year.

Growing quarter

Within the second-hand market itself, net transfers increased by 7.7%, and mini-transfers by 6.9%. Important numbers, which have allowed the segment as a whole to close the first quarter of the year positively: in fact, we are talking about a second-hand car market that grew by 5.7% in the period from January to March 2023 with 1,258,683 passages, compared to 1,191,092 in the first quarter of 2022.

Net transfers

As for the net transfers, the preferred engine in March was diesel, which confirmed its leadership with 47.8% of preferences, followed by petrol, which stopped at 39.1%. A look also at the electrified segment: hybrids are positioned in third place with 5.2% in the month, overtaking LPG which stopped at 4.4% of the total in the month, while pure electrics and hybrids and plugs -in reached 0.5% and 0.6% respectively. Lastly, the drop in the share of net transfers of cars with more than 10 years of service, to 49.3% in March, should be noted.

Minivoltures

A comparison with the sector of mini transfers. In this case, diesel cars returned to growth at 53.9% in March, while a sustained decline was recorded for petrol, at 31%. Natural gas decreased slightly at 2.3%, while LPG was stable at 5 % while hybrid cars increased to a 6.3% share. Finally, there was a slight increase in plug-in hybrids at 0.7% and pure electric ones at 0.9%. As for age, the share of cars over 10 years old reached 39.5% of the total.