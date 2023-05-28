Home page World

From: Yannick Hanke

Omonia Square in the center of Athens, the capital of Greece. © Angelos Tzortzinis/dpa/archive image

A German died after falling out of a window in Athens. The 55-year-old was drunk at a police station and was fatally injured.

Athens – Bad news from the Greek capital: A German had to go to the police station drunk here. There the 55-year-old fell out of a window on Sunday morning, May 28, 2023 – and was fatally injured. According to the Greek news portal ethnos The accident happened in the Omonia district, right in the center of Athens.

German falls drunk out of the window in Athens – and dies

It is still unclear what the name of the deceased man from Germany is, where exactly he comes from and why he was in Greece at all. The fact is, however, that the 55-year-old was arrested by the police on the night of Pentecost Sunday because he was heavily intoxicated. He was then taken to Omonia Police Station.

It is said that the man fell from a second-story window and hit the road hard, injuring his head. However, it is still unclear how this could have happened. An ambulance arrived at the scene of the accident a little later and took the man to a clinic.

At that point, the 55-year-old would still have been alive. But his injuries would have been too severe. Despite the best efforts of the doctors to keep the man alive, he died. The investigations are ongoing. (han)