He Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) has available the necessary conditions for immigration relief in unforeseen circumstances, a resource that applicants for various types of visas can request when the process is affected by events beyond their control. The United States organization mentioned some of the general rules and specified specific cases in which it could be used.

When processing a visa to enter the US, there are many factors to take into account.. Among the many reasons why the process could become complicated or delayed, there are also some imponderables. Due to these types of circumstances, a person who has all the documentation in order and who has carried out the steps correctly may still not complete everything in a timely manner.

What the USCIS immigration relief is about

As well presented in the official Web site of the entity, this resource may be used in unforeseen circumstances that are completely beyond the control of the applicant. Among the common causes, natural disasters, national emergencies of any type and serious illnesses are mentioned, which includes COVID according to the latest update of the terms.

To request relief, you must call 800-375-5283. In that conversation, you must clearly specify how the unforeseen circumstance caused the conditions necessary to request the resource. For example, if you have lost the necessary documentation in the visa processing process, you must then provide an insurance claim, police report or other type of proof that can support this story.

Within the relief for immigrants, there are different aspects that include the exemption of fees, replacement of documents, special relief for students and other issues. All can be consulted in detail on the official site.