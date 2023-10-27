PizzAut, pizzas arrive in Esselunga and Coop. Founder Nico Acampora: “We will train and hire other autistic kids”

“In giving this news I am really excited. Because I believe it is another important step” began Nico Acampora, entrusting the announcement of the news to social media which will see Pizzaut, the catering company, as the protagonist born from a project by inclusion which saw the birth of two pizzerias managed by autistic children (in Monza and Cassina ‘de Pecchi).

Pizzaut’s “good” pizzas can now also be found in Esselunga and Coop brand supermarkets throughout Lombardy. “A very good product that does good because it will be able to further implement the PizzAut project, its development in other cities, helping us to train and hire other autistic kids. A great little one Revolution which will see the Best Pizza in the Known Galaxy on the shelves of large-scale retail trade” explained Acampora, founder of the project.

Recognizing the products will be simple: the red of PizzAut and an image of the boys together with Acampora. The pizza will be that of PizzAut, leavened for 72 hours, rolled out by hand and “which builds dignity and work”.

