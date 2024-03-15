USA: the disease that broke a record and has already exceeded the number of cases from last year

The health authorities have investigated at least 59 confirmed or suspected cases of measles, spread across 17 US states. so far this year. The spread of the disease shows a significant increase compared to last year, in which only 58 cases were recorded in 20 jurisdictions, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

“That's why It is urgent that we deal with vaccination, so that we can really slow down the march of measlestaking into account the global situation and what we are seeing with some vaccination rates in the country,” said the Director of the National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases, Dr. Demetre Daskalakis, to C.B.S..

According to the official, although infections are increasing, it is still a number of cases manageable by health authorities. Dr. Daskalakis stressed that research is being carried out on measles to prevent infections and collect information about its origins. Also, he shared that Many of the cases that have occurred this year are unvaccinated Americans who have been infected abroad.