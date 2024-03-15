The matches for the quarterfinals of the 2023/24 UEFA Champions League have been defined and FC Barcelona has met its rival to continue its path towards the grand final at Wembley Stadium next Saturday, June 1, it is about Paris-Saint Germain by Kylian Mbappé and Luis Enrique.
In this way, here we give you an account of what has been and what would be the remaining path of the Blaugrana team in its search to progress in the highest club competition in the world.
The team of Xavi Hernandez He began his journey through 'Orejona' in Group H alongside Porto, Shakhtar and Antwerp. In the six group stage matches they were able to add 12 points, the result of four wins and two losses.
That was enough to be the leader of the group, even though he was tied with Porto In units, they stayed in first place because the first tie-breaking criterion was the direct confrontations between the tied clubs, where the culé team surpassed the dragons, given that they beat them in the two games they held.
In the event that the Catalan team eliminates Paris-Saint Germain in the quarterfinals and advances to the semifinals, its possible rivals would be Atlético de Madrid or Borussia Dortmund and an eventual final, it would obviously come out of the other bracket depending on which clubs advance. that would come out between Arsenal, Bayern, Real Madrid and Manchester City.
