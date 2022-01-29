Washington.- The Government of the United States expressed this Friday its willingness to expand cooperation with Ecuador to support a process regularization of Venezuelan immigrantsreported the Foreign Ministry in Quito.

That possibility arose after the virtual meeting held this Friday by the Ecuadorian Foreign Minister, Juan Carlos Holguín, and the Secretary of State for USESAnthony Blinken, in which they discussed various aspects of the two-way relationship.

Both parties reviewed the common agenda, especially the aspects related to the cooperation that the United States provides to Ecuador in terms of safety and the environment, the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Likewise, they analyzed the continuation of this cooperation, the projects it involves and the scope in terms of time and resources.

During the work meeting, Blinken thanked the opening of Ecuador in the reception of Venezuelan migrants and recognized the effort of the Government of Quito to carry out an upcoming regularization process.

The Secretary of State offered, if necessary, to expand technical cooperation to support this regularization mechanism for Venezuelan migrants in Ecuador, the source added.

Blinken also highlighted the initiative of the Ecuadorian president, Guillermo Lasso, to expand the Galapagos Islands marine reserve, which represents “an example to the world” in the field of conservation.

The Secretary of State highlighted the leadership of President Lasso in the face of democratic processes in the region and anticipated that this will be reaffirmed at the Summit of the Americas, which will take place in the middle of the year in the US city of Los Angeles.

The fight against international organized crime, in which both countries are committed, was also analyzed by both parties and in this field the US made clear its willingness to strengthen cooperation.

The virtual meeting between Holguín and Blinken also included the participation of the Undersecretary of State for Western Hemisphere Affairs, Brian A. Nichols, and his interim colleague for Democracy, Human Rights, and Labor, Lisa Peterson.

On the Ecuadorian side, the Vice Minister of Human Mobility, Luis Vayas, and the ambassador of Ecuador in U.SIvonne A. Baki, according to the Ecuadorian Foreign Ministry.