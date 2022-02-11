Mexico.- This Thursday, the United States ambassador to Mexico, Ken Lee Salazar, announced that through the Strategic Alliance for the Detention of Fugitives (SAFE) I know 400 fugitives wanted by Mexican authorities have been arrested in the United States.

Through his official Twitter account, the diplomat for the government of President Joe Biden emphasized that the administrations of the two neighboring nations are committed to “shared security.”

“Under our Strategic Alliance for the Detention of Fugitives (SAFE), we have already arrested 400 fugitives wanted by justice,” wrote Lee Salazar on the aforementioned social network.

In this vein, the US official emphasized that the arrest of 400 Mexican criminals in the United States makes it clear that you cannot evade justice by crossing the border that divides the two countries.

“This demonstrates our commitment to Shared Security and sends the message that justice cannot be evaded by crossing the border,” he remarked.

Ken Salazar highlights the role of the automotive sector

For his part, the US ambassador also highlighted the role of the automotive sector in the North American economic growth (Mexico, United States and Canada).

“The automotive sector is the beating heart of economic growth and prosperity in #NorthAmerica. We are committed to strengthening supply chains with clean and renewable energy in all sectors, including the automotive sector. #¶Together We Prosper,” he said.

In this sense, Ken Salazar maintained that the Biden government is committed to strengthening supply chains with renewable energy in all industries, including the automotive sector.

These latest statements by the United States ambassador to Mexico come in the midst of the discussion taking place in the open parliament of the Congress of the Union on the electrical reform of the president Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador.

At the same time, they also take place in the discussions about the automotive sector that the Mexican government has had with the United States for the disc stimuli to electric cars assembled in US plants and by differing interpretations of the rules of origin for auto parts.