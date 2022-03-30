BIn a cyber attack, hackers stole more than $600 million worth of cryptocurrencies from an online game. As the payment service Ronin announced on Tuesday, the hackers stole 173,600 units of the cryptocurrency ether and $25.5 million worth of stablecoins in the attack a week ago. It was one of the largest digital heists ever.

“Most” of the loot is still in the hackers’ accounts, Ronin explained. The service was founded by the maker of the popular online game Axie Infinity, Sky Mavis, to facilitate digital currency transfers in and out of the game. Accordingly, Sky Mavis discovered the attack after a user complained on Tuesday that he could not transfer cryptocurrency from his account.

cooperation with the authorities

The company promised to use “all the resources at our disposal” to employ the “most sophisticated security measures and processes to prevent future attacks.” It works with “law enforcement agencies,” forensic scientists, and “our investors” to “ensure no user funds are lost.”

In the game Axie Infinity, players take part in battles with colorful blob-like avatars. These avatars are Non-Fungible Tokens (NFT), a type of unique digital artwork that can be sold, rented, and farmed. Users can exchange in-game rewards for cryptocurrencies or cash. According to the manufacturer, the game has 2.5 million active users every day.