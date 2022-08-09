Usa, Trump’s house searched. “They don’t want to make me reapply”

Resounding twist in investigations on the assault on Capitol Hill of 6 January 2021. The FBI broke into the house of Donald Trump. The agents were looking for evidence of the documents hidden by the former president during the move from the White House. According to David Axelrod, former adviser to Barack Obama, if the minister Merrick Garlandnotoriously very cautious in moving towards Trump, he “authorized the raid” then “there are clear evidence who justified it. “Trump takes the opposite view and made it clear with a very harsh message.” My beautiful home in Mar-a-LagoPalm Beach, Floridais currently under siege, occupied by an extensive number of Fbi agents“. Trump spoke of an” unannounced “raid and called it” unnecessary and inappropriate“.

The FBI agents showed up, surprisingly, at the resort of Donald Trump in Palm Beach, Florida. Here, in the golf club of Mar-A-Lago where the former president has lived since leaving the White House in January 2021, the most sensational raid in history American: it was the tycoon himself who revealed it with a long statement, an indictment to Washingtonto the “corruption of the bureaucracy”, in which Trump spoke of “political persecution”, of “attack to his candidacy“in the presidential elections of 2024 (not yet announced) and indicated in the” left-wing radical democrats “the instigators of what has been defined as an act of”Third world country“.

