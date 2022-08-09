Home page politics

Russia records heavy losses in the Ukraine war. The fighting of the Ukrainian army against Russia continues: the news ticker.

More than five months after the invasion of the Ukraine the Russian forces fight with heavy losses.

Russia draws up plans to make up for the losses in Ukraine war to compensate.

Editor’s note: The information in Ukraine conflict partly come from warring factions and cannot be checked directly and independently.

Update from Tuesday, August 9th, 6:40 a.m.: The mayor of Russian-occupied Melitopol, Zaporizhia Oblast. reported ten explosions. Mayor Ivan Fyodorov said Ukrainian forces previously used HIMARS missiles to hit Russian military positions at industrial sites in the city.

Ukraine news and losses for Russia: Pentagon estimates 80,000 dead Russian soldiers

+++ 8 p.m.: Russia has suffered about 70,000 to 80,000 casualties in the Ukraine war so far, said Colin Kahl, undersecretary for policy at the US Department of Defense, at a briefing at the Pentagon on Monday.

“I think it’s safe to say that the Russians have had 70 or 80,000 casualties in the last six months. It’s a combination of killed and wounded, the number could be a little lower or higher, but I think that’s about it.” CNN quoted. The number of victims is “remarkable” because so far “none of Vladimir Putin’s goals have been achieved”.

News about the Ukraine war: Ukrainian Air Force reports successes

+++ 3 p.m.: The Ukrainian Air Force says it shot down four Russian Kalibr cruise missiles. The corresponding statement was made by the Air Force Command on Facebook. “Firing around 10:00 am on August 8, 2022 [russische] The occupiers shot down four sea-launched Kalibr cruise missiles from the Black Sea in a southerly direction. The Luftwaffe’s anti-aircraft units shot them all down,” the report said.

+++ 11.45 a.m.: Like the news portal Kyiv Independent reported, Ukrainian forces hit two bridges in Kherson Oblast. According to Natalia Humeniuk, spokeswoman for the joint southern command of the Ukrainian armed forces, on August 8 the Ukrainian military struck the Antonivsky and Kakhovsky bridges, which are an important supply route for Russian troops. This cannot be verified independently.

Heavy losses for Russia in the Ukraine war: Apparently six commanders dismissed

+++ 10.45 a.m.: The US think tank “Institute for the Study of War” sees the high turnover in the Russian military leadership as a reduction in combat effectiveness. The British Ministry of Defense confirmed this assessment. Accordingly, the Russian military leadership has experienced a major change due to the military failures in Ukraine.

According to experts, at least six Russian commanders are likely to have been dismissed from their posts since the invasion began in February. The change in military leadership is likely to impact Russia’s command and control efforts in Ukraine.

News about the Ukraine war: The Ukrainian Ministry of Defense publishes the latest statistics

+++ 09.00 a.m.: The Ukrainian Ministry of Defense reports Russian army casualties on a daily basis. Kiev now assumes that 42,340 Russian soldiers have died. The information cannot be independently verified.

The information on Russia’s losses in the Ukraine war comes from the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense. They cannot be independently verified. The Kremlin itself gives very little information about its own losses.

News about the Ukraine war: Losses for Russia – Army is said to have lost more than 5000 units

+++ 7.35 a.m.: Russia is said to have lost more than 5,000 units of military equipment since February 24. According to the analysis project Oryx, the Russian military has lost around 5083 units of equipment since the invasion began. Of these, at least 3,238 have been destroyed, 109 have been damaged and 326 have been abandoned.

Update from Monday, August 08, 06:33: The Ukrainian air force is said to have attacked three Russian positions in Kherson Oblast.

The task force “South” reports loudly The Kyiv Independentthat Ukrainian forces killed two dozen Russian soldiers and destroyed various Russian equipment, including a T-62 tank, five units of armored and other military vehicles, and an ammunition depot in the Beryslavskyi district of the Kherson region.

Ukraine news and casualties for Russia: Ukraine reports killing of 300 Russian soldiers

+++ 4.50 p.m.: According to the General Staff of the Ukrainian Army, 300 Russian servicemen died in the Ukraine war on Saturday (August 6). The military leadership speaks of the “heaviest losses on the front in Donetsk,” according to a report by the Ukrainian news portal Pravda.

In addition to the large personnel losses, the Ukrainian armed forces also managed to disable several Russian air defense systems on Saturday. As Pravda reports, citing information from a Ukrainian military association in the south of the country, Ukrainian forces have destroyed four Russian S-300 air defense systems in addition to a modern Panzir anti-aircraft missile system.

War in Ukraine: Russia has dismissed numerous high-ranking military officers since the beginning of the war

+++ 11.20 a.m.: According to British information, at least half a dozen high-ranking military officers have been dismissed since the beginning of the Ukraine war. The poor performance of the armed forces has been very costly for the Russian military leadership. This would have resulted in the dismissal of at least six commanders, the UK Ministry of Defense said in its update on Sunday (August 7). Alexander Dvornikov is said to be among the dismissed military personnel. The general was deposed after being given overall command of the military operation.

Ukraine-News: Assassination attempt on Russian crew member

+++ 8:37 a.m.: According to the Russian occupation administration, one of its members died after an attack in the southern Ukrainian region of Cherson. The deputy head of the administration set up by the Russians in the city of Nova Kakhovka, Vitaly Gura, has succumbed to his injuries, pro-Russian politician Yekaterina Gubareva wrote on Telegram.

The Russian state news agency Ria Novosti also confirmed the death of the crew member. Accordingly, he is said to have been attacked by unknown persons with a gun earlier in the day near his house.

Update from Sunday, August 7th, 6:40 a.m.: The Kyiv Independent reports that the Ukrainian military is destroying Russian troops and equipment in southern Ukraine. Task Force South reported killing 72 Russian soldiers and destroying a 122mm howitzer, a reconnaissance drone, several armored and military vehicles, and a field ammunition depot.

Ukrainian forces also carried out nine attacks on three Russian bases.

Losses for Russia: Pro-Russian separatist leader lies in coma

+++ 1.15 p.m.: The head of the military administration deployed by Russia in the occupied southern Ukrainian region of Cherson, Volodymyr Saldo, is in an artificial coma in an intensive care unit in Moscow with symptoms of poisoning. “Today he was flown from Crimea to Moscow in an artificial coma on a special plane,” reported the Russian Telegram channel Baza on Saturday. His condition is considered critical, poisoning is mentioned as a possible cause.

The 66-year-old Saldo was born in Ukraine and was already politically active before the Russian invasion. He was mayor of Cherson from 2002 to 2012, after which he sat in parliament for ex-President Viktor Yanukovych’s party until 2014. In 2015 he lost the election for mayor of Kherson. Shortly after the occupation of large parts of southern Ukraine, Saldo was then installed by the Russians as head of the military administration in Kherson.

Heavy casualties for Russia: Ukrainian forces destroy ammunition dumps

Update from Saturday, August 06, 06:35: The Ukrainian military is destroying six Russian ammunition depots in southern Ukraine, The Kyiv Independent reports.

Accordingly, the task force “South” according to its own statements killed 79 Russian soldiers and destroyed four tanks, two howitzers, an artillery installation, a radar station and 22 armored and military vehicles. Ukrainian forces also reportedly hit two Russian checkpoints and a command post.

Losses to Russia: Ukraine destroyed Russian ammunition depots

First report from Friday, August 5th: Kyiv/Moscow – According to a Facebook report by an operational Ukrainian military command, Ukrainian forces have destroyed three Russian army ammunition depots: one each in Kherson, Prydniprovske and Tokarivka in southern Ukraine. However, this information could not be verified independently.

In addition, 41,650 Russian soldiers are said to have fallen in the Ukraine war. This emerges from the daily updated statistics, which include the news portal Ukrainska Pravda published. (luc/aa/ska/nak with AFP/dpa)