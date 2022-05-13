US President Joe Biden recalled the figure in a message in which he called on his citizens to “stay alert” in the course of the pandemic. Data that is not better in the old continent, since coincidentally the WHO announced that the two million victims due to the disease were exceeded.

One death for every 327 Americans. Those are the tragic numbers that represent the loss of American lives due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The fact was not lost on President Biden, who acknowledged in a message that his country was changed “forever” by the impact of the pandemic.

“We must remain vigilant against this pandemic and do everything possible to save as many lives as possible, through more tests, more vaccines and treatments as possible,” the president stressed.

The United States reaches the figure at a time when only 67 percent of citizens have the complete vaccination schedule. According to the president, the million deaths is “a tragic milestone.”

In remembrance of today’s tragic milestone, I’ve ordered the United States flag to be flown at half-staff in memory of the one million American lives lost to COVID-19. pic.twitter.com/QZMjPPlB0z — President Biden (@POTUS) May 12, 2022



“We must remain vigilant in this pandemic and do everything we can to save as many lives as possible as we have more tests, vaccines and treatments than ever before,” Biden said Thursday.

The president ordered that the flags fly at half-staff, as a sign of mourning for the losses. The North American nation is the country that has reported the most deaths in the world from Covid-19.

a constant fight

And it is that the White House has waged a battle against those who oppose all its measures to stop the spread of the virus.

He first faced strong opposition to vaccine and mask mandates, led by Republicans, who turned public safety measures backed by disease experts into a political and legal battle.

On the legal front, a conservative-dominated Supreme Court struck down his federal vaccine-or-test mandate for businesses, and a Trump-appointed judge struck down his public transportation mask mandate.

The wave of new variants, resistant to immunization, did not help the Government’s work, being criticized for not increasing tests to detect infections.

Against this backdrop of the current surge in cases, mask wearing is less common, mandates are becoming more taboo, and some Democrats, even in the administration, seem ready to move on.

In the United States, while many Americans agree to keep masks and other safety measures in place, others are weary of the pandemic and more focused on fears about the direction of the economy.

Europe exceeded two million deaths

“A macabre milestone has been reached by confirming that deaths from Covid-19 in the countries of the European region have exceeded two million.” This was announced by the regional office of the World Health Organization (WHO) in a statement.

The region that comprises the European office of the WHO covers some 53 nations, including Russia.

Recently, the international health organization made public that the number of deaths from the coronavirus was underestimated, so that the total number of deaths worldwide is close to 5 million deaths, compared to the 6 million previously reported.

With EFE and Reuters