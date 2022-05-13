Direcional Engenharia and Riva Incorporadora have 34 vacancies in their Protagonize internship program. The opportunities are for the states of Minas Gerais, Rio de Janeiro, São Paulo, Ceará, Pernambuco and Amazonas. To sign up, visit the program website until the 31st of May.

The process will feature online and behavioral tests, as well as interviews. Opportunities are in the areas of engineering, legal, financial planning, IT, finance, human development, incorporation and commercial.

The company announces that the vacancies have a scholarship compatible with the market, food vouchers, transport vouchers, life insurance, day off, career development program and partnership with institutions.

In addition, those approved will go through the process of job rotation in the company, so that they get to know other areas and have a more integrated vision, develop in different skills and have the opportunity to be hired.