A Colorado court ruled that the Republican donald trump He cannot participate in the state's electoral primaries in 2024 due to being “disqualified” to lead the presidency of the United States.

“The majority of the court holds that President Trump is disqualified from the presidential office under the third section of the Fourteenth Amendment to the Constitution“says the ruling.

“Because he is disqualified, it would be an erroneous act under Colorado state election code to appear as a candidate on the presidential primary ballot.”

The 14th Amendment to the United States Constitution, which established citizenship rights and civil rights in the late 19th century, also barred Americans from running for office if they participated in an insurrection.

The court's decision derives from the lawsuit made by a group of voters who brought up the alleged participation of former President Trump in the events at the Capitol on January 6, 2021 with a view to removing him from the state race.

A spokesman for the former president called the decision “undemocratic” in Colorado and announced that The Republican will appeal to the Supreme Court.

“The Colorado Supreme Court this afternoon issued a completely erroneous decision and we will quickly file an appeal to the United States Supreme Court and a simultaneous request to stay this deeply undemocratic decision,” Steven Cheung said in a statement.

The ruling, it should be noted, only applies to Colorado, but If the Supreme Court confirmed him, the Republican could be disqualified more broadly..

The Colorado Supreme Court stayed its ruling until January 4, 2024, to allow time for appeals.

*With information from AFP