A mother in the United States created a GoFundMe collection with the aim of pay medical bills for his son, who was stabbed while in a Dollar Tree store -recognized chain in that country-.

According to herself, the events occurred on March 22: “My name is Shanai and as a single mother of three children, I swallow my pride and write this to ask the community for help during my family’s time of need.”start by saying

local media like HeraldNet They shared the story of the Prosecutor’s Office. Apparently, the 11-year-old boy called the aforementioned ‘NPC’, a popular term among those who are fans of video games and which stands for Non Playable Character (non-playable character, in Spanish); although it is related to that character who has no identity or personality.

This would have unleashed the anger of the 29-year-old man, who understood that he was being insulted. Immediately afterwards, he chased the minor and his 13-year-old companion through the premises, and stabbed the former with a kitchen knife.

“Arriving officers found the injured child in the back of the store with an employee. He was taken to Providence Regional Medical Center in Everett before being transferred to the trauma unit at Harborview Medical Center in S,” the outlet reported. mentioned.

The minor is in the ICU, as he has a perforated lung and liver: “This ordeal left our family with more complications than we can count,” adds the mother.

Therefore, while the man remains in custody, Shanai asks for help from anyone who can help him: “Anything will help us in the process of trying to turn this tragedy into a triumph story for our family,” he says in the GoFundMe.

