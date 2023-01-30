The Speaker of the United States House of Representatives, Kevin McCarthy, said this Sunday, 29, that he will meet with President Joe Biden next Wednesday, the 1st, to discuss a “reasonable and responsible way to raise the ceiling of the debt”.

After the Republican’s announcement during a televised interview, the White House confirmed the event. It will be the first meeting between Biden and the Speaker of the House since McCarthy was elected to office.

McCarthy said he intends to address cost cuts along with raising the debt ceiling, even though the White House has ruled out discussing both issues jointly as the administration tries to avoid a potentially devastating financial default.

“I know the president said he didn’t want to have any discussions (about cuts), but I think it’s very important that our entire administration is designed to find a middle ground (in the negotiations),” the Republican said. face the nation gives CBS. According to McCarthy, social security cuts would be “off the table”. Source: Associated Press.