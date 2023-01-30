United States.- Olivia Casta finished another productive week in the United States. She closes as she would have wanted and to feel better, she shared some memories on her social networks that will live forever in her mind.

The American model, like a dove, flying around the world and transmitting peace between people, dedicated herself to falling in love with her respective beauty, just like on this Sunday, January 29, when she returned home after unforgettable moments.

In the living room, wearing a long beige blouse and a blue ‘mini skirt’ that exposed her long legs, she placed her cell phone on the stand to give a view of her full figure. With three different movements she has her audience eating from the palm of her hand.

Olivia Casta, with an angelic look and an indelible personality, posted images on her social networks that no one will want to hide on their cell phones, anyone works as her cover image by revealing her charms from head to toe.

She retains a very pretty slim appearance that responds with her angel face. The fans agree that the curve formed by her thick lips is one of the physical parts that attracts them the most, it makes them perceive the true personality of this beautiful woman.

“Three postcards on the chair make Olivia Casta’s identity grow a little more this Sunday. Her official Instagram account is on the verge of exceeding two million followers when the following note appears in Debate Sports.