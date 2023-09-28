US President Joe Biden has lashed out at “Maga extremists” in the Republican Party. “Something dangerous is happening in America. There is an extremist movement that does not share the foundations of our democracy: the Maga movement“Biden said at a rally in Tempe, Arizona, using the acronym Make America Great Again to target supporters of his predecessor Donald Trump.

“There is no doubt that today the Republican Party is dragged and intimidated by Maga extremists – he declared – their extreme agenda, if pursued, could fundamentally alter the institutions of American democracy“. Biden then attacked “the extremists in Congress” who “are more determined to shut down the government, to burn everything down, rather than do things for the people”.

“Democracy is never easy… It means the government of the people. Not the government of monarchs, money and the powerful. Beyond parties, it means respecting fair and free elections. Accepting the result. Whether you lose or lose win. It means that you can’t love your country only when you win”, Biden said again, alluding to Trump.