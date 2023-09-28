In news that has perplexed fans of Star Wars and fans of the beloved game, Knights of the Old Republicthe withdrawal of the presentation trailer by sonyrevealed during the PlayStation Showcase of 2021, has unleashed a wave of speculation about the fate of the long-awaited remake.

This game, revered by fans of Star Wars, generated great excitement when its update was announced to reach the consoles of this generation. However, since that exciting breakthrough, two years have passed without receiving any significant news about the progress of development.

What has stirred the waters even more is the limited information provided, which includes a change of developer studio. These factors have led the community to fear that the project may be at risk of being cancelled, and it is hoped that an official announcement could confirm or deny these concerns very soon.

The Reddit user who initially noticed the trailer’s disappearance has sparked a series of theories and debates in the community. Uncertainty persists among fans, who anxiously await clearer news about the future of this long-awaited project.

The legacy of Knights of the Old Republic and its place in the universe of Star Wars They make it a game of special relevance for the community of followers. We hope that in the near future, encouraging updates can be provided that dispel the doubts currently surrounding this highly anticipated remake.

Via: AreaJugones

Editor’s note: Let’s hope this is a mistake, fans have been waiting for this remake for many years.