The European Commission (EC) to Combat Racism and Intolerance should urgently appoint an investigation and assess the statement of the Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) of Ukraine Oleksiy Danilov, who promised a “cleansing of Russian speakers” in Ukraine. This was announced on June 3 in a conversation with Izvestia by a member of the Federation Council Committee on Constitutional Legislation and State Building Olga Kovitidi.

“The existing Ukraine has completely departed from the original principles of its creation and formation and is no longer a democratic society. The statement of the head of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine is a clear evidence of language discrimination in the country. Any manifestations of Russophobia and language discrimination in Ukraine require strict suppression and condemnation,” the senator said.

She noted that hatred towards citizens who speak Russian, which manifests itself in the form of hostility and humiliation of an entire people who have lived in a certain territory for centuries and consider Russian as their native language, is unacceptable.

“Any harassment, insult, creation of negative stereotypes, threats against Russian-speaking citizens in Ukraine must be immediately stopped. In the event that the EC against racism and intolerance does not take any decisions on this egregious fact of language discrimination, its inaction should be considered as a justification or justification for crimes,” Kovitidi warned.

She also recalled that, in accordance with Art. 20 of the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights of the European Convention for the Protection of Human Rights, “the obligation under international law to criminalize certain forms of linguistic hatred, although applicable to everyone, has primarily been established to protect members of vulnerable groups”, which are all Russian speakers citizens of Ukraine.

Earlier on June 3, after the deputy of the Verkhovna Rada Maxim Buzhansky refused to switch to the Ukrainian language on the air of one of the TV channels, Danilov wrote on Twitter that such people have no place in Ukraine, noting that they should be and “will be purged and thrown out to the root from everywhere.”

On May 18, Mikhail Podolyak, adviser to the head of the office of the President of Ukraine, said that Russia is hated in the country, which is why it will always be persecuted.

In response to these words, Deputy Spokesman of the UN Secretary General Farhan Haq said on the same day that the organization calls for avoiding rhetoric that does not contribute to the settlement of the Ukrainian conflict.

