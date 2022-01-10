The platform Netflix released the official trailer for the fourth and final season of Ozark. The advance seems to show us that in this new installment we will see a possible betrayal by a member of the leading family in charge of laundering money.

The series has been praised for its complex plot, involving assassinations, betrayals, and shifting loyalties. The actor Jason bateman He has been particularly praised for his portrayal of Marty, a role that has earned him nominations at the Emmy Awards, Golden Globes Awards, SAG Awards and more.

How did the third season of Ozark end?

Season 3 ended with a shocking victory for the Byrde family, reaching a seemingly secure position of power, but local threats were also seen, such as the presence of Darlene Sneell and Ruth Langmore. Both unite against the family.

What do we see in the Ozark season 4 trailer?

The trailer begins with Marty and Wendy Byrde sitting at a roulette table, welcoming rival Darlene Snell to sit down and receive a warning from Navarro’s cartel. Before the dialogue begins, Darlene insists on introducing her new partner, Marty’s former protégé, Ruth Langmore.

Whether Marty will succeed or even survive is anyone’s guess. “Your biggest threat will always come from within, Marty,” Navarro warns in the trailer. “Never forget that.”

Ozark Trailer, Season 4